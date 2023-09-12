1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Nate's Bagel shop is coming to Scott's Addition

Karri Peifer

Nate's Bagels at 21 S. Allen Ave. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Bagel lovers rejoice: Nate's Bagels is opening a second location in Scott's Addition.

Driving the news: Nate's announced on Instagram over the weekend that 1219 Highpoint Ave. in Scott's Addition will be its second home.

  • Nate's owners purchased the building in June for $975,000, but didn't share plans for the space, Richmond BizSense reported.
  • An opening timeframe wasn't available and Nate's didn't reply to a request for more information by late Monday night.

Why it matters: It'll be the third standalone independent bagel shop in the city, joining Nate's OG location and Chewy's Bagels in Carytown.

Nate's got its start in Richmond in 2016, regularly selling out at pop-up shops and farmer's markets before launching a bagel subscription service later that year.

  • It opened its brick and mortar in 2018 in the Fan at the corners of Cary and Allen.

