Nate's Bagel shop is coming to Scott's Addition

Bagel lovers rejoice: Nate's Bagels is opening a second location in Scott's Addition.

Driving the news: Nate's announced on Instagram over the weekend that 1219 Highpoint Ave. in Scott's Addition will be its second home.

Nate's owners purchased the building in June for $975,000, but didn't share plans for the space, Richmond BizSense reported.

An opening timeframe wasn't available and Nate's didn't reply to a request for more information by late Monday night.

Why it matters: It'll be the third standalone independent bagel shop in the city, joining Nate's OG location and Chewy's Bagels in Carytown.

Of note: Outside of the city, there's a Cupertino's NY Bagels in Innsbrook and a handful of Einstein Bros. Bagels in the counties.

Nate's got its start in Richmond in 2016, regularly selling out at pop-up shops and farmer's markets before launching a bagel subscription service later that year.

It opened its brick and mortar in 2018 in the Fan at the corners of Cary and Allen.

