2 best bagel shops in Richmond
With the opening of Chewy's Bagels in Carytown, Richmond is now home to two honest-to-God bagel shops.
Why it matters: Richmond, an allegedly great food city, has long been a bagel desert.
- The situation is so dire that when Yelp's algorithm attempted to put together a list of the city's top 10 bagel restaurants, it filled four of the spots with different locations of the breakfast chain Einstein's.
State of play: Chewy's quietly opened at the end of April. It joins Nate's Bagels, which opened in 2018 with the slogan, "Finally a good bagel in Richmond." Both bakeries bring something distinct to the breakfast table.
What to expect at Chewy's: True to their name, Chewy's bagels have a beautifully blistered, leathery crust. Inside, they're airy and light with a texture that's almost reminiscent of a croissant.
- Outside of a standard lox offering, their sandwich options aren't very breakfasty.
- That's OK, because their smear game is excellent and the bread is the star.
What to expect at Nate's: Nate's bagels are big, doughy and sometimes almost the size of a soft ball. They're good!
- But the shop mostly stands out for its inventive sandwich menu and great vegetarian and vegan options.
- I love the 'Ol Virginny, which comes with sausage, egg, tomato jam, caramelized onion and cream cheese.
