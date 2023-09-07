Nonprofit will offer free broadway tickets to people in need this upcoming season

"Annie" will play as part of Broadway in Richmond Jan. 16-21, 2024. Image: Courtesy of Marc Viscardi

Seeing a Broadway show will be a lot more accessible for some locals this season.

What's happening: Richmond Performing Arts Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to performing arts, is partnering with Broadway in Richmond, the organization that brings the big shows to Richmond each year, to offer free tickets to locals for the upcoming season.

RPAA will work with local nonprofit and school partners to determine who needs tickets and plans to set aside at least 100 tickets per show for students and parents, they tell Axios.

Why it matters: The cheapest tickets to the big shows usually start at around $30 each, making them unaffordable for many families, especially the kid-friendly ones, like this season's "Frozen" and "Annie."

How it works: Interested parties register at RPAA's website (form will be live by Sept. 15) and will be contacted if selected. The tickets are for Wednesday night shows and include an optional educational pre-show event.