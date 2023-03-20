Disney's "Frozen" to make Richmond debut this fall

Broadway in Richmond announced its 2023-24 season on Friday, and package tickets for the full lineup are now on sale.

What's happening: Each year, Broadway in Richmond brings some of the hottest shows from Broadway to the Altria Theater.

Disney's "Frozen" kicks off the new season and makes its Richmond premiere with 16 shows (double the usual run) running Oct. 11-22.

Plus:

Season subscribers can add on tickets for "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical" — Dec. 12-17.

Tickets for the six-show package start at $233 and can be purchased at broadwayinrichmond.com. Individual tickets to each show will go on sale closer to the performances.

Broadway in Richmond's current season is still going strong with "Les Misérables" opening this week, "Hamilton" in April, "Hadestown" in May and "Ain't Too Proud" closing out the season in July.