Richmond's dining scene is getting national accolades
Richmond — and, of course, our dining scene — is racking up all kinds of national media attention this summer.
- And this time, we're not even talking about a song about rich men and who should or shouldn't pay for fudge rounds.
What's happening: Richmond is the end-of-summer road trip everyone needs to take, Forbes wrote last week. Standout new restaurants and bars make it the perfect time to make the drive down, according to Eater DC and its 18 essential Richmond restaurants list.
- If you're already planning a trip, Garden & Gun rounded up 10 must-do stops.
- Meanwhile, one of the best new restaurants in the country can be found right here in RVA in Celladora, says Wine Enthusiast.
- As can one of the best new restaurants in the South with Kismet Modern Indian, per Southern Living.
Why it matters: Richmond is awesome and we love visitors (hard emphasis on visitors).
What they're saying: "Smaller than major U.S. cities but bigger than a town, the size of Virginia's capital city feels just right. … Richmond also brims with history, culture, and a thriving food scene, so there's something for everyone," Forbes wrote.
Zoom in: On the food front, folks found lots to love in Penny's Wine Shop, Pizza Bones, the Queen's Library Tea Room and Hatch Local Food Hall, plus the usual beloved stalwarts.
- And on culture, Lewis Ginter (and the "Incanto" exhibition), the Poe Museum, American Civil War Museum, the Wild Wander and Richmond Night Market, in addition to VMFA, Hollywood and, of course, the river.
The bottom line: Richmond rocks.
