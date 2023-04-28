New Burning Man exhibit opens in Richmond

It's here: The world premiere of "Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture," the sculpture and poetry exhibition from Burning Man artists, is Saturday at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens.

Why it matters: Sculptures like these are usually only exhibited in major cities — or in a Nevada desert during Burning Man, the weeklong art festival that always includes the burning of a wooden sculpture of "the man."

The one-of-a-kind works were designed for Lewis Ginter.

A rendering of "Ancestors." Image: Courtesy of Kate Raudenbush

What's happening: New York-based sculptor Kate Raudenbush created five large-scale, mixed-metal sculptures that will be on view at the garden through October 29.

Raudenbush's pieces are accompanied by poetry from Sha Michele, a fellow Burning Man artist.

A rendering of "Breaking Point." Image: Courtesy of Kate Raudenbush

The sculptures, some of which stand up to 17 feet tall, each include a poem available through an audio tour and prompts that encourage visitors to consider their connection to the natural world.

The sculptures were also designed for specific sites within the garden and are lit at night to create a "multi-sensory" experience.

The exhibition has been in the works since before the pandemic. The garden wanted to do an exhibition that would appeal to a diverse audience, and its former exhibition coordinator thought of Raudenbush, whom she met at Burning Man, Beth Monroe, Lewis Ginter's marketing director, told Axios.

"As you can tell from the sculptures’ descriptions on the website, this exhibit is really about personal journeys, connections and the importance of nature," she said.

A rendering of "Seed of Self." Image: Courtesy of Kate Raudenbush

Details: Lewis Ginter is open daily from 9am to 5pm, but will stay open until 9pm Wednesday through Saturday during the Incanto run.