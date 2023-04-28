New Burning Man exhibit opens in Richmond
It's here: The world premiere of "Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture," the sculpture and poetry exhibition from Burning Man artists, is Saturday at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens.
Why it matters: Sculptures like these are usually only exhibited in major cities — or in a Nevada desert during Burning Man, the weeklong art festival that always includes the burning of a wooden sculpture of "the man."
- The one-of-a-kind works were designed for Lewis Ginter.
What's happening: New York-based sculptor Kate Raudenbush created five large-scale, mixed-metal sculptures that will be on view at the garden through October 29.
- Raudenbush's pieces are accompanied by poetry from Sha Michele, a fellow Burning Man artist.
The sculptures, some of which stand up to 17 feet tall, each include a poem available through an audio tour and prompts that encourage visitors to consider their connection to the natural world.
- The sculptures were also designed for specific sites within the garden and are lit at night to create a "multi-sensory" experience.
The exhibition has been in the works since before the pandemic. The garden wanted to do an exhibition that would appeal to a diverse audience, and its former exhibition coordinator thought of Raudenbush, whom she met at Burning Man, Beth Monroe, Lewis Ginter's marketing director, told Axios.
- "As you can tell from the sculptures’ descriptions on the website, this exhibit is really about personal journeys, connections and the importance of nature," she said.
Details: Lewis Ginter is open daily from 9am to 5pm, but will stay open until 9pm Wednesday through Saturday during the Incanto run.
- Adult admission is $17, and $8 for kids ages 3-12. The garden participates in Museums for All, which makes admission $1 for SNAP recipients.
