21 mins ago - Things to Do

Burning Man exhibit makes its way to Richmond

Karri Peifer
A big blue metal sculpture that looks like a giant tent with a woman in the middle
Braindrop at Burning Man 2009 with artist Kate Raudenbush. Photo: Marc Whalen

A slice of Burning Man — the art, community and self-expression festival that takes place in the Nevada desert each year — is headed to Richmond.

Driving the news: New York-based sculptor Kate Raudenbush, along with poet Sha Michele — both of whom are artists whose work has been featured at and inspired by the festival — will premiere an exhibit of five large-scale, mixed-metal sculptures at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden next year.

What's happening: The sculptures are up to 17 feet tall, and visitors will be able to step inside for "a quest for self-inquiry inside the Garden's peaceful oasis," according to the news release.

Of note: The Richmond exhibit will be the artists' first in a botanical garden, and the pieces are being designed with the setting in mind, per the release.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more