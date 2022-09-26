Burning Man exhibit makes its way to Richmond

A slice of Burning Man — the art, community and self-expression festival that takes place in the Nevada desert each year — is headed to Richmond.

Driving the news: New York-based sculptor Kate Raudenbush, along with poet Sha Michele — both of whom are artists whose work has been featured at and inspired by the festival — will premiere an exhibit of five large-scale, mixed-metal sculptures at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden next year.

"Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture" will open April 28 and run through Oct. 29.

What's happening: The sculptures are up to 17 feet tall, and visitors will be able to step inside for "a quest for self-inquiry inside the Garden's peaceful oasis," according to the news release.

Of note: The Richmond exhibit will be the artists' first in a botanical garden, and the pieces are being designed with the setting in mind, per the release.