140,000 people lose Medicaid amid Virginia review

Virginia has booted 140,000 residents from Medicaid this year.

What's happening: States around the country are returning to normal enrollment practices after the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency.

That means resuming checks to make sure patients still meet monthly income limits and other requirements.

Yes, but: Many who qualify are still losing coverage, the Virginia Mercury's Meghan McIntyre reports.

43% of enrollees were booted for procedural problems, not because they weren't eligible, per health care nonprofit KFF.

What they're saying: Patient advocates told the Mercury they've heard reports that patients aren't receiving renewal paperwork until a few days before it's due.

"We are in the process of asking the state how widespread these mailing delays may be, as they affect Virginians' access to care," the Virginia Poverty Law Center's Eleanor Sullivan told the publication.

What's next: The state is only 40% through the reconciliation process and has previously said it expects at least 300,000 people to lose coverage.