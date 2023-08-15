Richmond condo prices rose nearly 20% since last year
Richmond condo prices rose faster than those of single-family homes, per the latest Zillow data.
- In May, the typical metro-area condo sold for $349,750, up 19.6% compared to last year.
- Meanwhile, the typical single-family home here cost $361,706, up 3.8% year over year.
Both spiked even higher for June, according to the latest data from the Richmond Association of Realtors.
The big picture: More buyers have turned to condos and townhouses as housing costs surge, Realtor.com analyst Hannah Jones tells Axios.
- Across the U.S., that segment's prices are now climbing at a faster clip than single-family homes, the real estate company's data shows.
Why it matters: Condos' growing appeal comes as younger buyers look for more affordable homes, and empty-nesters want to downsize to a maintenance-free lifestyle, real estate experts say.
Be smart: Homeowners association fees, which vary from building to building, factor into the cost of owning a condo.
Between the lines: A bump in new home construction could bring prices down.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.