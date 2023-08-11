Soft opening: Gramophone Winery in South Richmond

Karri here, once again this week bringing you a dispatch of a new place to eat and drink in the South Richmond part of Southside (can't stop, won't stop).

Driving the news: After two long years in development, Gramophone winery is finally open at 4827 Forest Hill Ave., just next door to Richmond's only bike shop and market combo, Outpost.

Why it matters: Frosé — my favorite summer drink — is being served up in the fully refreshed and seven-years-vacant corner spot in Westover Hills.

Gramophone opened quietly late last month and is still staffing up to ready for its full opening plan, which will include live music, a stage for performers, more seating and more wall art, co-owner Arthur Grant tells Axios.

The inside. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

For now, folks will find a small, but well-sourced soft opening menu of a French rosé ($8 by the glass, $27 by the bottle) and California chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon ($8.50/$9 and $30/$33), plus an Argentinian malbec by the glass for $7.

Because it has a winery license, Gramophone is only authorized to sell wine through its label or drinks made from its wine (like the frosé), so you won't find any beer or liquor, but there are a few soda options for kids or non-drinkers.

A small plate menu of olives, charcuterie and other snacks is in the works, plus plans to bring in food trucks, BizSense reported.

Castelvetrano olives. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

I tasted my way through most of the list on a recent visit, and Gramophone is a wine drinker's heaven. There are no bad wine choices, only preferences.

Grant has worked in some of the best local restaurants (Lemaire and Acacia) and is happy to steer imbibers to the right choice while offering low-key, fine-dining service.

And this weekend is the perfect time to check them out.

Royal Pig, the Cambodian mobile operator and Hatch food hall tenant, is popping up at Gramophone Saturday and Sunday from 1pm until they sell out.

If you can't make it then, Gramophone is open Wednesdays-Fridays from 5-9pm and weekends from noon-9pm.