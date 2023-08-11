Burger deals and cheap burger nights in Richmond

In belated celebration of Richmond being named the No. 1 burger city in America in June, we bring you some of the best places to get a deal on burgers in town.

Why it matters: Inflation might be cooling, but we could all use a little savings from time to time.

Plus, burgers are delicious.

Driving the news: These are the places that offer weekly — or daily — discounts on burgers.

3 Monkeys: Burgers are $5 off every Tuesday at this Fan bar (they're usually $12-$13).

Buddy's: Every Wednesday, all six of the burgers at Buddy's in the Museum District are half-off (regularly $10-$12).

Pro-tip: Wednesday is also trivia night, which is by reservation only, and the place tends to fill up around 7pm, Buddy's tells Axios.

Capital Ale House: Every Tuesday from 9pm to midnight, all burgers are $5 off as part of late night happy hour at the downtown, Innsbrook and Midlothian locations, including a black bean burger. Regular prices are $12-$15.

The Franklin Inn: Smash burgers are $6 every Wednesday in its Museum District corner spot.

O'Toole's: On Tuesdays, burgers are just $8 at both the Midlo and Forest Hill locations of the Irish pub — that's $5 off the regular price.

Sidewalk Café: Wednesday is burger night, and any one of these six burgers are $11 with a side at the Fan District mainstay.

Sheppard Street Tavern: $6 will get you a half-pound, plain burger on Tuesday burger nights at this Museum District place.

Station 2: This Shockoe Bottom spot serves up its pressed burger with all the fixin's for just $5 every day of the week. Plus, you can choose your meat — or no meat — with beef, turkey or black bean options.