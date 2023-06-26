How Cobra does burgers. Big, bad and delicious. Photo: Courtesy of Cobra Burger

Richmond, you have spoken. On the heels of the city being named the No. 1 burger city in America by something called Clever Real Estate, we asked you to tell us where to find the best burger in town.

And boy, did y'all come through.

Cobra Burger, the no-frills, just-damn-good-burgers Church Hill joint was overwhelmingly your first choice for the best Richmond burger.

And don't skip the fries, says reader Greg G.

Eazzy Burger in Scott's Addition came in a close second.

Eazzy hack: Order the kids' combo meal. "They don’t care how old you are (like 50), they’ll offer you all the toppings from the regular burger," for the kids' price, says reader Melissa F.

The Guthrie at Eazzy Burger. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

But if those aren't your jam, there was a four-way tie for third place between Burger Bach, Jack Brown's, Laura Lee's and Beauvine Burger.

Honorable mentions include Crafted, ML Steak, Savory Grain, Sheppard Street Tavern, The Franklin Inn’s smash burgers, which are more than half off at $6 every Wednesday, and The Daily if you're looking for a good veggie burger.