How the 988 crisis hotline is faring in Virginia

Data: Kaiser Family Foundation; Note: Does not include calls to the Veterans Crisis Line; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Virginia is doing better than many states in the nation when it comes to in-state counselors answering calls to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which launched nationwide last year.

Driving the news: 92.3% of the 11,688 988 calls made across Virginia were answered by crisis workers in the state between April and May, per a new analysis from health research outlet KFF.

That puts Virginia among just 14 states with an answer rate above 90%.

Yes, but: 7.7% of calls — nearly 900 in total — made in Virginia in April and May were rerouted to out-of-state call centers, per KFF.

Why it matters: When calls are transferred out of state, it becomes much harder for those specialists to locate nearby services for people in crisis.

Be smart: Around 85% of Virginia 988 calls are answered by PRS in Northern Virginia, while Frontier Health in Johnson City, Tennessee, fields calls from Southwest Virginia, per the Virginia Mercury.

Right now, Virginia residents with out-of-state area codes are routed to a center in that state, though the FCC is considering using cell towers for future routing, the Mercury reports.

Zoom out: Most Americans still aren't aware the 988 national suicide prevention and mental health hotline exists, Axios' Sabrina Moreno reports.

Zoom in: Virginia was better positioned than many states for the 988 launch, per the Virginia Mercury.

Virginia was the first in the nation to implement a 988 service fee, collected from wireless carriers, to support the state’s Crisis Call Center Fund.

The fee contributed $4.7 million to the fund in the last fiscal year and is budgeted to contribute over $9 million in this fiscal year.

Worth noting: Virginia is getting an average of 6,000 988 calls a month — up from over 4,300 a month a year ago, per the Mercury.

Its answer rate has improved, too, from last summer's 83-85%.

Still, staffing challenges persist both for the two centralized call centers in the state and at the regional offices, which are "recruiting heavily" to staff up, per the Mercury.

"The impact, I think, is that it takes longer to fill these positions than it did in the past," Amy Erb, senior director of Region 4 programs in Richmond, told the Mercury.

The bottom line: "We have to remember, we're at the beginning of what's going to be a marathon, not a sprint," said Chuck Ingoglia, CEO of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.