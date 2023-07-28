36 mins ago - Food and Drink
Mapped: The most common ice cream chain in Richmond
Looking to cool off? You're sure to find a Sweet Frog close by.
Driving the news: With 20 locations, Sweet Frog dominates the Richmond-metro frozen treat game, according to a new Axios analysis of Yelp data.
- Sweet Frog's Richmond dominance shouldn't be a surprise to locals. The frozen yogurt chain got its start in Richmond in 2009.
The big picture: Dairy Queen rules the country — it's the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties, suggesting people really like their Blizzards.
Yes, but: Richmond does locally owned ice cream shops incredibly well, so there's no need to bother with the chains.
- Bev's, Charm School, DeLuca Gelato, Scoop, Gelati Celesti or Ruby Scoops are a few of our faves.
- Or just swing by your neighborhood market and grab the crown jewel of Richmond ice cream: Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches.
