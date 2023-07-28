Mapped: The most common ice cream chain in Richmond

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews. Counties with ties are awarded to the more nationally-popular chain; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Looking to cool off? You're sure to find a Sweet Frog close by.

Driving the news: With 20 locations, Sweet Frog dominates the Richmond-metro frozen treat game, according to a new Axios analysis of Yelp data.

Sweet Frog's Richmond dominance shouldn't be a surprise to locals. The frozen yogurt chain got its start in Richmond in 2009.

Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews; Ties were awarded to the more nationally-popular chain; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The big picture: Dairy Queen rules the country — it's the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties, suggesting people really like their Blizzards.

Yes, but: Richmond does locally owned ice cream shops incredibly well, so there's no need to bother with the chains.