34 mins ago - News
Richmond considers making Carytown car-free
The city wants to know if residents think Carytown should be closed to car traffic.
What's happening: A question on the long-debated topic appears in a survey on potential transportation improvements in the Fan and Museum Districts.
The latest: The survey is open through Aug. 20, but more than 3,000 people have already weighed in.
- The vast majority — 85% — support going car-free, per online results.
Of note: The city is just asking around for ideas — the results aren't binding, and no changes are imminent.
Zoom out: The survey also asks residents to weigh in on other hot transportation topics.
- Including whether Cary and Main should revert back to two-way streets and whether a proper traffic circle is needed at Lombardy and Monument.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.