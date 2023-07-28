Richmond considers making Carytown car-free

Share on email (opens in new window)

The city wants to know if residents think Carytown should be closed to car traffic.

What's happening: A question on the long-debated topic appears in a survey on potential transportation improvements in the Fan and Museum Districts.

The latest: The survey is open through Aug. 20, but more than 3,000 people have already weighed in.

The vast majority — 85% — support going car-free, per online results.

Of note: The city is just asking around for ideas — the results aren't binding, and no changes are imminent.

Zoom out: The survey also asks residents to weigh in on other hot transportation topics.