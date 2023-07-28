34 mins ago - News

Richmond considers making Carytown car-free

Ned Oliver
Illustration of a walking signal pushing the "do not walk" hand out of frame.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

The city wants to know if residents think Carytown should be closed to car traffic.

What's happening: A question on the long-debated topic appears in a survey on potential transportation improvements in the Fan and Museum Districts.

The latest: The survey is open through Aug. 20, but more than 3,000 people have already weighed in.

  • The vast majority — 85% — support going car-free, per online results.

Of note: The city is just asking around for ideas — the results aren't binding, and no changes are imminent.

Zoom out: The survey also asks residents to weigh in on other hot transportation topics.

  • Including whether Cary and Main should revert back to two-way streets and whether a proper traffic circle is needed at Lombardy and Monument.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more