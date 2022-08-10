Artist uses AI to reimagine Carytown without cars

What would Carytown look like with no cars and open for pedestrians only? Urban planning advocate Zach Katz cannot only tell you, but he can show you — using the AI image-generation platform DALL-E, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.

Katz, a 28-year-old Brooklyn-based artist, is blowing up on urbanist Twitter thanks to his AI-generated images that show real-world, car-dense streets as pedestrian utopias. He's recreated cities like New York, Boston and even Richmond.

Why it matters: Images are powerful tools for imagining what's possible in urban design — and Katz's work is already being used by advocates across the country to push for the changes they want.

Yes, but: In Richmond, we get a chance to experience Carytown without cars once a year, when the streets close for the annual Carytown Watermelon Festival, which is celebrating its 40th year this Sunday from 10am-6pm.

Be smart: The Carytown Watermelon Festival wasn't always called that — nor was it in celebration of watermelon. It was "Discover Carytown Day" until the founder took a trip to South Carolina and discovered the sweet fruit celebration we all know today, Richmond Magazine's Harry Kollatz Jr. reports.