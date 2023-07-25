Year-round school experiment kicks off in Richmond

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Students at two city elementary schools returned to class this week in Richmond's first test of a year-round school schedule.

Why it matters: The pilot program is being watched especially closely in the city because of how far Richmond schools fell behind during the pandemic.

State of play: Students here faced some of the steepest learning loss in the country, per researchers at Harvard and Stanford, who calculated students fell a full year and a half behind on math and reading.

Those researchers have argued that the only way to catch up is to offer more instructional time.

What's happening: Students at Fairfield and Cardinal elementary schools returned to class Monday, 20 instructional days before their peers.

Their academic calendars will otherwise be the same as the rest of the district, retaining regular breaks and holidays.

What they're saying: “We could not be more thrilled to take this bold step for our kids,” Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras told WRIC.

“The greatest gift we can give our children is our time. That’s what we’re giving our kids — 20 extra days of our time.”

Zoom out: In 2021, nearby Hopewell became the first city in the state to implement a district-wide, year-round school schedule.

And Chesterfield has been piloting a year-round schedule at two schools since 2018. Classes for those students began last week.

However, unlike the city's approach, Chesterfield does not add any mandatory additional school days, instead offering seven weeks of optional days throughout the year.

A recent review found small academic gains but limited participation in the optional programming.

Flashback: Coming out of the pandemic in Richmond, Kamras was pushing to move the entire district to a year-round schedule, but opposition from school board members, responding largely to criticism from teachers, sunk the proposal.

What's next: The rest of the district returns for classes on Aug. 21.