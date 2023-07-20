Share on email (opens in new window)

The creepy clown bathroom at L’Opossum. Photo: Courtesy of reader (and Karri's friend) Jennie Barrett Shaw

Richmond, y'all are weird. And we love it.

What's happening: We asked Monday who has the best bathroom in Richmond and you — overwhelmingly — said L’Opossum because of the "famous," "creepy" and "OK, some say scary" bathroom clown art.

Multiple readers — at least six by our count — wrote in this one suggestion.

More terrifying clowns. Photo: Jennie Shaw

Never change, Richmond. Never change.

Photo: Jennie Shaw

Other suggestions y'all had for nice Richmond bathrooms that possibly aren't inspired by childhood nightmares: Hermitage Country Club, Quirk and Common House, SB's Love Shack, Pop's Sports Bar and Lewis Ginter.

Worth noting: Apparently there's a now-defunct RVA bathroom review on Insta. Check it out.