18 mins ago - Things to Do
Richmond's best bathroom, according to Axios readers
Richmond, y'all are weird. And we love it.
What's happening: We asked Monday who has the best bathroom in Richmond and you — overwhelmingly — said L’Opossum because of the "famous," "creepy" and "OK, some say scary" bathroom clown art.
- Multiple readers — at least six by our count — wrote in this one suggestion.
Never change, Richmond. Never change.
Other suggestions y'all had for nice Richmond bathrooms that possibly aren't inspired by childhood nightmares: Hermitage Country Club, Quirk and Common House, SB's Love Shack, Pop's Sports Bar and Lewis Ginter.
Worth noting: Apparently there's a now-defunct RVA bathroom review on Insta. Check it out.
