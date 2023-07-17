Richmond is being snubbed in a national search for the best restrooms

Richmond, we've been shut out of possibly the most important online contest ever: "America’s Best Restroom."

Driving the news: It's a real contest that's been happening for more than 20 years — and is happening now. As far as we can tell, not one single Richmond potty has ever been even nominated.

Why it matters: We have nice bathrooms. Probably. The Jefferson's are great. The ones at the new Acacia are like a work of art. Can Can's are inspired by circa 1900s France for God's sake.

They play comedy in the ones at The Jasper, and the first year Little Nickel was open, more selfies were taken in front of its bathroom's flamingo wallpaper than of the food.

So we've been slighted by this contest, but no more.

📬 Email [email protected] to tell us who you think has the best bathroom in Richmond (bonus points if you include a photo), and we'll tell the world (read: Axios Richmond readers) so we will never be shut out again.