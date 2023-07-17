28 mins ago - News

Richmond is being snubbed in a national search for the best restrooms

Karri Peifer

Photo: Wolfram Steinberg/picture alliance via Getty Images

Richmond, we've been shut out of possibly the most important online contest ever: "America’s Best Restroom."

Driving the news: It's a real contest that's been happening for more than 20 years — and is happening now. As far as we can tell, not one single Richmond potty has ever been even nominated.

Why it matters: We have nice bathrooms. Probably. The Jefferson's are great. The ones at the new Acacia are like a work of art. Can Can's are inspired by circa 1900s France for God's sake.

So we've been slighted by this contest, but no more.

📬 Email [email protected] to tell us who you think has the best bathroom in Richmond (bonus points if you include a photo), and we'll tell the world (read: Axios Richmond readers) so we will never be shut out again.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more