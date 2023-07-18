A new women's soccer team is coming to Richmond

Share on email (opens in new window)

A new pre-professional soccer team is heading to Richmond.

Driving the news: After a 15 year hiatus, a USL W league back to Richmond for the summer 2024 season.

The new team will be affiliated with the Richmond Kickers and play at City Stadium.

A team name and tryout info will be announced in the spring.

Richmond hasn't had a W League team since 2009 when Richmond Kickers Destiny ended after six seasons.

Why it matters: The city has become a hotbed of soccer fandom.

Richmond ranked No. 1 in the country in local market TV viewership of Premier League games for the 2022-23 season.

And the Kickers broke in-person attendance records this season.

🍻 In celebration of the announcement, the Kickers are hosting two free Women's World Cup Watch Parties on its big screens at City Stadium: Friday and next Wednesday at 7pm with happy hour specials in effect for the first hour.

Meanwhile, if you're planning to head to D.C. for the MLS All-Star Game Wednesday our colleagues at Axios D.C. have you covered on what you need to know.