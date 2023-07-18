Richmond officials warning to stay out of the river for a few days

The James River yesterday around 11:30am, as seen safely from the Pipeline trail. Photo: Fadel Allassan/Axios

Officials are once again asking locals to stay the 🤬 out of the river.

What's happening: Recent rainfall pushed the James River levels past flood stages Sunday night, peaking at just over 13 feet Monday, per WRIC.

Flood level is 12 feet.

At 5 feet, life jackets should be worn.

At 6-7 feet, only experience rafters should be on the water.

Over 7 feet, and first responders should be the only people on the water.

Debris knocked loose due to high water is the main concern of first responders as it could make it difficult for them to perform rescues, and could endanger the responders.

Be smart: Y0u can check the latest river level at the National Weather Service, but according to their tracker, the river will be over 6 feet at least until Thursday.

All nine of the city's free pools and its two splash pads are open 1-8 pm on weekdays (until 5pm on weekends), as are Henrico's five splash pads (9am-7pm) if you're looking for an alternative way to cool off.