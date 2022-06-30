43 mins ago - Things to Do

Check out Richmond's free splash pads

Karri Peifer
A bunch of small kids stand in a splash pad
The spray park at Short Pump Park. Photo courtesy of Henrico County

The forecast for Thursday is hot, which is also the forecast for the rest of the summer. Check out these free options to cool off at a local splash pad.

State of play: The city has two splash pads at its public pools, and both — plus all seven of Richmond's pools — are now open daily.

  • Fairmount and Battery Park splash pads are open weekdays from 1-8pm, Saturdays from noon-5pm, and Sundays from 1-5pm.
older kids stand in line waiting for their turn to get in a rainbow splash pad
The spray park at Eastern Henrico Park. Photo courtesy of Henrico County

Never to be outdone, Henrico County has four splash options — with a fifth opening at the end of summer.

Hours: Daily, 9am-7pm.

a couple of kids stand under a tree splash pad
The spray park at Twin Hickory Park. Photo courtesy of Henrico County

Plus there's the Pop Jet Fountain at Stony Point Fashion Park.

  • Yep, it's still there.

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11am-7pm, and Sunday, noon-6pm.

Richmondpostcard

