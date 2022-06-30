43 mins ago - Things to Do
Check out Richmond's free splash pads
The forecast for Thursday is hot, which is also the forecast for the rest of the summer. Check out these free options to cool off at a local splash pad.
State of play: The city has two splash pads at its public pools, and both — plus all seven of Richmond's pools — are now open daily.
- Fairmount and Battery Park splash pads are open weekdays from 1-8pm, Saturdays from noon-5pm, and Sundays from 1-5pm.
Never to be outdone, Henrico County has four splash options — with a fifth opening at the end of summer.
Hours: Daily, 9am-7pm.
Plus there's the Pop Jet Fountain at Stony Point Fashion Park.
- Yep, it's still there.
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11am-7pm, and Sunday, noon-6pm.
