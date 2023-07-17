Charted: Richmond police's lax traffic enforcement

Data: VDOT, Virginia Department of State Police; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

It's not your imagination.

What's happening: Police in Richmond are extremely lax when it comes to traffic enforcement.

Officers working in the city averaged the third fewest number of tickets of any jurisdiction in the state, an analysis by Axios Richmond found.

Why it matters: Recent pedestrian deaths and a perception of worsening behavior by drivers has put the spotlight on limited traffic enforcement in the city.

Police counted 28 traffic fatalities last year, the highest figure in 15 years, per the Richmond Police Department.

Driving the news: We compared the number of traffic tickets issued in every jurisdiction in the state in 2021 with the average number of miles traveled that year as estimated by VDOT.

By the numbers: Our analysis found that, statewide, police officers wrote an average of one ticket per 100,000 miles driven in their jurisdiction.

In Richmond, officers wrote less than half the state average, writing .43 tickets per 100,000 miles traveled.

Meanwhile, the surrounding counties came in about average, with Chesterfield writing one ticket per 100,000 miles and Henrico writing 1.15.

Of note: Our analysis relied on 2021 data because that's the most recent year for which VDOT's miles traveled estimates are available.

What they're saying: A spokesman for Richmond police, James Mercante, noted the city launched a traffic enforcement blitz last year aimed at speeding and aggressive driving, which he said is ongoing.

The effort targets hotspots for crashes as well as areas where residents have complained about unsafe driving, Mercante said.

RPD did not provide any updated statistics from that effort, referring Axios to remarks made by Interim Chief Rick Edwards five months ago, at which point the department had issued 348 speeding tickets in a little over a month.

Meanwhile, VCU Police launched a traffic safety initiative following two pedestrian deaths on Main Street, writing 811 traffic citations in three months — nearly double the number of tickets written in all of 2022, per department spokeswoman Corey Byers.

💸 Zoom out: Our analysis also highlighted some well-known speed traps around the state.