Data: VDOT; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Police in Richmond haven't spent much time recently enforcing traffic laws.

What's happening: Officials say that's about to change, and they announced a 90-day enforcement campaign beginning this week.

Why it matters: Traffic injuries and fatalities have surged amid a post-pandemic increase in risky driving behavior.

And a recent string of pedestrian fatalities has led to calls to make streets safer.

By the numbers: The Richmond Police Department wrote far fewer tickets than any agency in the region last year, according to state data on traffic stops.

Richmond reported 4,500 traffic stops, or two for every 100 residents.

Meanwhile, Henrico police made 29,500 stops (9 per 100 residents).

Chesterfield police made 24,400 (6.5 per 100 residents).

And Hanover police made 10,600 (9.5 per 100 residents).

What they're saying: The campaign aims "to reignite our efforts within the police department to get out there and enforce those laws," acting major Donald Davenport said at a City Hall press conference Wednesday.

He said state troopers are assisting and enforcement will focus on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and pedestrian safety.

Meanwhile, mayor Levar Stoney is pursuing spending $1.1 million of a year-end budget surplus on traffic calming measures.

City traffic engineer Michael Sawyer said Wednesday the funding is enough to install about 150 new speed tables in neighborhoods where they've either been requested or data shows speeding has been a persistent issue.

What's next: Stoney pledged to dedicate more funding for roadway safety in the coming year.