Lesbian bars are disappearing, but Babe's of Carytown is going strong

Data: Lesbian Bar Project; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

When Babe's of Caytown opened four decades ago, there were around 200 lesbian bars in the U.S.

Today, Babe's is one of just 27 left in the country, according to the Lesbian Bar Project, which documents the few remaining spaces focused on queer women and transgender and nonbinary people.

Why it matters: Queer people and businesses in some states face an "unprecedented" spike in anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment, per the Human Rights Campaign. These physical spaces historically provided connection away from prejudice.

State of play: Creating — and fostering — a safe space for patrons has always been a part of Babe's mission and one of the reasons it has survived, owner Vicky Hester tells Axios.

"We allow people to be themselves," she said. "[At Babe's] you can be whoever you are, whatever you are."

Babe's of Carytown. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

And everyone is welcome at Babe's, including the whole LGBTQ+ community and straight people.

Yes, but: The biggest driver behind Babe's success is very simple: "It's a fun place to go," Hester says.

Babe's isn't just a fantastic lesbian bar — or a fantastic LGBTQ+ bar. It's a fantastic bar and arguably one of the best in the city.

There's food and drink, Jell-O shots, craft beer and cocktails, pool tables, a dance floor, theme nights (like karaoke on Wednesdays, drag shows Thursdays and flashback dance party Fridays), three bars and a patio.

And the patio is the best part.

The patio at Babe's. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

There is — behind Babe's of Carytown — a full sand volleyball court, and if you sit on the edge of the patio, you can sink your toes into the sand while sipping a beverage (or taking a Jell-O shot), all at a bar in the middle of the city.

Flashback: The first Babe's of anything opened in Carytown in 1979 as Babe's Steakouse. In 1985, under new ownership, the first LGBTQ+ Babe's opened in the 3166 W. Cary St. space, the side that houses the seating and bar.

Hester has been there since the LGBTQ+ beginning and through its whole history, including its expansion into a former T-shirt shop next door and the eventual patio progression from concrete patio to sand volleyball court, complete with deck seating.

"It's so laid back. That's my favorite part of Babe's," Hester says. "You can order the same old beer and sit at the bar, or have a cocktail on the patio."

Data: SOCARXIV; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

The big picture: America's lesbian bars have been on a steady decline since the 1980s, per the Lesbian Bar Project.