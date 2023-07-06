1 hour ago - Business

Virginia's declining GDP share

Mike Allen
Data:BEA; Map: Simran Parwani /Axios Visuals

Virginia's share of the national GDP has dropped 10% since 2010.

What's happening: Millions of people are migrating south, powering big economic growth in states like Florida, Texas, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee.

Of note: Those six states now outperform the entire Northeast, the country's traditional economic powerhouse.

Yes, but: Virginia's GDP is still growing, just not as fast as in some other states.

  • And we still have the 13th highest GDP in the country.
