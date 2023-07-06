Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data:BEA; Map: Simran Parwani /Axios Visuals

Virginia's share of the national GDP has dropped 10% since 2010.

What's happening: Millions of people are migrating south, powering big economic growth in states like Florida, Texas, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee.

Of note: Those six states now outperform the entire Northeast, the country's traditional economic powerhouse.

Yes, but: Virginia's GDP is still growing, just not as fast as in some other states.