1 hour ago - Business
Virginia's declining GDP share
Virginia's share of the national GDP has dropped 10% since 2010.
What's happening: Millions of people are migrating south, powering big economic growth in states like Florida, Texas, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee.
Of note: Those six states now outperform the entire Northeast, the country's traditional economic powerhouse.
Yes, but: Virginia's GDP is still growing, just not as fast as in some other states.
- And we still have the 13th highest GDP in the country.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.