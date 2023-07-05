1 hour ago - News
Higher utility rates for Richmond residents start in July
A hike in city water, gas and sewer fees goes into effect this month.
Why it matters: The 8% increase is expected to cost the average residential customer $106 a year.
Flashback: Mayor Stoney proposed the increase as part of the city budget approved by the City Council back in May.
- His administration attributed the increase to the rising cost of doing business, including across-the-board salary increases aimed at filling empty positions.
Of note: The city offers a handful of assistance programs for low-income residents and seniors.
- And you can save money on stormwater by taking steps like installing rain barrels.
