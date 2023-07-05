Higher utility rates for Richmond residents start in July

Share on email (opens in new window)

A hike in city water, gas and sewer fees goes into effect this month.

Why it matters: The 8% increase is expected to cost the average residential customer $106 a year.

Flashback: Mayor Stoney proposed the increase as part of the city budget approved by the City Council back in May.

His administration attributed the increase to the rising cost of doing business, including across-the-board salary increases aimed at filling empty positions.

Of note: The city offers a handful of assistance programs for low-income residents and seniors.