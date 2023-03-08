By the numbers: What's in the Richmond mayor's budget

Mayor Levar Stoney's proposed budget includes big pay increases for city employees, new fire stations and extended library hours.

Of note: Stoney's plan would also increase the cost of living in the city.

While the proposal keeps local taxes level, it would increase the city's gas, water and sewer bills by an estimated $106 a year for the average residential customer.

Zoom in: Here's a look at some of the new spending Stoney is proposing for the coming fiscal year.

🏫 $215 million for school construction and repairing Fox Elementary.

🚒 $15 million to replace Fire Station 21 on Richmond Highway.

🤑 $12.7 million for 8% pay increases for most city employees.

👮 $10 million to replace the First Police Precinct building in east Richmond.

🏘 $10 million to help subsidize affordable housing.

🚔 $10 million to buy 52 new police cars, nine new garbage trucks and four new fire trucks.

⛹️ $6 million to build a new community center in south Richmond on Old Warwick Road.

🔍 $2 million to continue developing a "multi-use enslaved African cultural and heritage park-like campus" in Shockoe Bottom.

📚 $800,000 to restore Sunday hours to the main branch of the public library and three satellite branches (Ginter Park, Broad Rock and West End).

Go deeper: Stoney urges school system to speed up construction.