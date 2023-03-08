By the numbers: What's in the Richmond mayor's budget
Mayor Levar Stoney's proposed budget includes big pay increases for city employees, new fire stations and extended library hours.
Of note: Stoney's plan would also increase the cost of living in the city.
- While the proposal keeps local taxes level, it would increase the city's gas, water and sewer bills by an estimated $106 a year for the average residential customer.
Zoom in: Here's a look at some of the new spending Stoney is proposing for the coming fiscal year.
🏫 $215 million for school construction and repairing Fox Elementary.
🚒 $15 million to replace Fire Station 21 on Richmond Highway.
🤑 $12.7 million for 8% pay increases for most city employees.
👮 $10 million to replace the First Police Precinct building in east Richmond.
🏘 $10 million to help subsidize affordable housing.
🚔 $10 million to buy 52 new police cars, nine new garbage trucks and four new fire trucks.
⛹️ $6 million to build a new community center in south Richmond on Old Warwick Road.
🔍 $2 million to continue developing a "multi-use enslaved African cultural and heritage park-like campus" in Shockoe Bottom.
📚 $800,000 to restore Sunday hours to the main branch of the public library and three satellite branches (Ginter Park, Broad Rock and West End).
