49 mins ago - Politics

By the numbers: What's in the Richmond mayor's budget

Ned Oliver
Illustration of a hand in a suit holding a giant hundred dollar bill paper airplane

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Mayor Levar Stoney's proposed budget includes big pay increases for city employees, new fire stations and extended library hours.

Of note: Stoney's plan would also increase the cost of living in the city.

Zoom in: Here's a look at some of the new spending Stoney is proposing for the coming fiscal year.

🏫 $215 million for school construction and repairing Fox Elementary.

🚒 $15 million to replace Fire Station 21 on Richmond Highway.

🤑 $12.7 million for 8% pay increases for most city employees.

👮 $10 million to replace the First Police Precinct building in east Richmond.

🏘 $10 million to help subsidize affordable housing.

🚔 $10 million to buy 52 new police cars, nine new garbage trucks and four new fire trucks.

⛹️ $6 million to build a new community center in south Richmond on Old Warwick Road.

🔍 $2 million to continue developing a "multi-use enslaved African cultural and heritage park-like campus" in Shockoe Bottom.

📚 $800,000 to restore Sunday hours to the main branch of the public library and three satellite branches (Ginter Park, Broad Rock and West End).

Go deeper: Stoney urges school system to speed up construction.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more