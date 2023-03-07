Richmond mayor urges school system to speed up construction

Mayor Levar Stoney issued a pointed challenge to city school board members yesterday: Start building.

Why it matters: Infighting over plans to replace George Wythe High School in South Richmond delayed the project by at least three years.

And in that time, the cost has ballooned to an estimated $154 million — an amount one school board member said would make it the most expensive high school in the state.

What's happening: Stoney made the remarks when he introduced his proposed budget for the next fiscal year.

It includes a planned $200 million allocation for school modernization, the bulk of which would go to George Wythe.

And an additional $15 million would ensure Fox Elementary can be rebuilt despite an insurance shortfall.

What they're saying: "It is my hope that the school board will act swiftly to begin construction [on George Wythe and Fox] as soon as humanly possible," Stoney said.

He noted that if construction had begun when initially proposed, students would be entering the new building next year.

Flashback: Stoney first proposed rebuilding Wythe in 2020, but a disagreement with the school board over the size and who should manage construction meant work never began.

The school board argued for a smaller building for 1,600 students in hopes of keeping costs closer to $116 million, per the Richmond Free Press.

Stoney proposed a 2,000-seat school at a cost that was then estimated at $140 million.

They eventually reached a compromise last year, agreeing to split the difference and build an 1,800-seat building.

The other side: School Board Member Jonathan Young said he agreed with the mayor that the cost was too high, but said Stoney shares the blame for the delays by insisting on a larger building.

"My colleagues need to value engineer the heck out of this project to cut costs," Young told Axios. "It's absurd to spend $154 million on just one school."

Zoom out: Stoney's budget also includes $21.1 million in new funds for the school system.

That's less than the $28 million increase requested by the school board but still a 10% increase over last year.

Stoney's administration noted local school funding had increased by 46% since he took office, which he said compared well to the 23% increase in state funding over the same time period.

The budget proposal also includes more funding for community centers, affordable housing and parks.

Stoney also proposed an 8% wage increase for most city employees.

If enacted, Stoney said the lowest paid city employee would make more than $18 an hour.

What's next: The budget now goes to the Richmond City Council for review and amendments.