What's next for Fox Elementary

The interior of Fox Elementary as cleanup work progressed. Photo: Courtesy of Richmond Public Schools

A timeline for rebuilding Richmond's Fox Elementary is coming together nearly a year after the building burned down in a catastrophic fire.

What's happening: School officials released preliminary plans for the building and outlined a nearly two-year design and construction schedule in meetings this month.

If there are no delays, work would be complete by fall of 2024 at the earliest.

Why it matters: The fire displaced hundreds of school children. Questions have since arisen about whether the perpetually cash-strapped school district's insurance policy would cover the full cost of a rebuild.

Late last year, sources told WTVR that there was a potential $10 million shortfall.

What they're saying: Negotiations with the insurance company are ongoing, Dana Fox, the district's chief operating officer, tells Axios.

"Hoping to reach a final agreement soon," she wrote in an email.

She said the district is still reviewing its cost estimates and declined to share a figure for the project.

Photos: Courtesy of Richmond Public Schools

Renderings show a rebuilt Fox looking almost exactly like the original 1911 structure. Image: Courtesy of Richmond Public Schools

Worth noting: Fox said she does not anticipate any delays in construction as a result of negotiations.

Catch up fast: Fox Elementary caught fire last February.

Authorities classified the blaze as accidental, but a cause was never determined.

Firefighters searched the building the night of the fire after a neighbor reported the fire alarm was going off, but said they found nothing out of the ordinary.

Less than half an hour later, the building was engulfed in flames.

What's next: The district expects to finalize design work by April.