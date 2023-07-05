Richmond's mosquito season is getting longer

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of "mosquito days" — that is, those with the hot and humid weather the flying insects crave — has trended upward in Richmond over the past several decades, per a new analysis.

The report, from nonprofit climate science research organization Climate Central, defines a "mosquito day" as one with average relative humidity of 42% or higher, plus daily temperatures of 50°–95°F.

Why it matters: Mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance — they're a public health threat, carrying diseases such as malaria, West Nile, Zika and more.

By the numbers: Richmond had 187 mosquito days in 2022, compared to 169 in 1979 — an increase of 18.

The big picture: 71% of the 242 locations Climate Central analyzed saw an increase of about 16 days on average between 1979 and 2022.

Zoom in: Santa Maria, California; San Francisco and State College, Pennsylvania, saw the greatest increases in mosquito days during that time frame, at 43 days, 42 days and 33 days, respectively.

Yes, but: 🙌 Some locations — particularly in the South — are actually getting too hot for mosquitoes, the analysis notes.

They don't thrive in temperatures above 95°F — an increasingly common reading in southern summers.

The ongoing Texas heat wave has heat indices reaching upward of 120°F across parts of the Lone Star State, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

Of note: Other factors, such as rainfall and drought, can also influence mosquito activity.

They breed in pools of standing water, common after major storms.

What's next: Experimental efforts to control mosquito populations by releasing genetically modified versions of the insects into the wild are underway in Florida and elsewhere.

Those projects, however, are controversial among some locals and skeptics who view them as tampering with the natural ecosystem.

The bottom line: Mosquitoes — and the diseases they sometimes carry — are shaping up as one more climate change-induced problem for many local officials to worry about.