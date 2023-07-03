"Airbnb" dog parks are now in Richmond

Karri's dog saying, "Please take me to an Airbnb dog park with water." Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Move over local Airbnb-style boat rentals, private pools and actual Airbnbs. There is now an Airbnb-style service for dog parks.

Why it matters: Dogs are precious, perfect life gifts that deserve to be spoiled — even though they sometimes destroy the furniture, bark incessantly at nothing and ingest random objects that you have to spend thousands to retrieve.

Still, they deserve something special. Because dog owners are suckers.

Driving the news: SniffSpot launched in Seattle in 2019 and is now in Richmond with around 100 backyards and open fields available for rent all over the Richmond area.

Listings include fence height, acreage, privacy levels, shade features and seating options.

Amenities offered include toys, pools, ponds, trails, fire pits and beverages for humans, and even optional extra dogs for play.

How it works: Just like Airbnb, users sign up for an account, search the listings and contact the host to book.

Prices range from $3-$20 an hour in the Richmond area, with discounts for extra dogs or additional time.

Membership options are also available.

Of note: If you're looking to list your yard, SniffSpot says hosts make up to $3,000 a month.