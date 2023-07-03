"Airbnb" dog parks are now in Richmond
Move over local Airbnb-style boat rentals, private pools and actual Airbnbs. There is now an Airbnb-style service for dog parks.
Why it matters: Dogs are precious, perfect life gifts that deserve to be spoiled — even though they sometimes destroy the furniture, bark incessantly at nothing and ingest random objects that you have to spend thousands to retrieve.
- Still, they deserve something special. Because dog owners are suckers.
Driving the news: SniffSpot launched in Seattle in 2019 and is now in Richmond with around 100 backyards and open fields available for rent all over the Richmond area.
- Listings include fence height, acreage, privacy levels, shade features and seating options.
- Amenities offered include toys, pools, ponds, trails, fire pits and beverages for humans, and even optional extra dogs for play.
How it works: Just like Airbnb, users sign up for an account, search the listings and contact the host to book.
- Prices range from $3-$20 an hour in the Richmond area, with discounts for extra dogs or additional time.
- Membership options are also available.
Of note: If you're looking to list your yard, SniffSpot says hosts make up to $3,000 a month.
