How to celebrate Fourth of July 2023 in Richmond
Independence Day is Tuesday, and if you're looking for ways to celebrate, we've got you covered.
Why it matters: It's America's birthday, and we at Axios Richmond (read: Karri) love a birthday.
Of note: Officials everywhere are once again asking locals not to commemorate the holiday with celebratory gunfire.
Here are some significantly less dangerous ways to celebrate Tuesday.
🎆 Fireworks shows
Richmond's annual free show starts at 5:30pm, with the fireworks expected around 9:15pm.
- There will be live music from Richmond Concert Jazz Band, food vendors and kids activities.
- Coolers are welcome; booze and dogs are not.
- Overflow parking and shuttle service from City Stadium is from 4-11pm.
Worth noting: Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be closed to vehicular traffic going toward Dogwood Dell beginning at 6pm. The Nickel Bridge will close around 8pm.
Fireworks at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds
The festivities start at 5pm at Chesterfield's free event, with fireworks at dark.
- There will be a DJ and live pop covers from The Tight Slacks, food vendors and kids activities, including bounce houses ($5 for a wrist band to bounce).
- Coolers are welcome but subject to search; booze and dogs are not allowed.
- Chesterfield's no parking and street closures.
"Red, White and Lights" at Henrico's Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park
Henrico celebrates the Fourth of July with a laser light show over fireworks. Gates open at 4pm, and lasers start at 9:15pm.
- The lasers are accompanied by music from the Richmond Symphony, plus No BS! Brass Band opening.
- There will also be even more live music, food vendors and kids activities, including bounce houses and face painting.
- 🐶 Coolers are welcome — and so are (leashed) dogs; booze is not.
The Flying Squirrels are in town, as always, and will put on a fireworks show right after the 6:35pm game wraps up.
- The game is sold out, but if you’re desperate to watch from inside the stadium, go anyway — there are often extra tickets floating around.
🇺🇸 All American fun
Ashland July Fourth Parade and Celebration
Hanover Arts celebrates the Fourth with a parade, apple pie baking contest, patriotic pet costume contest, 11am-2pm. Free. 550 S. Center St.
"Give me liberty, or give me death" reenactment
St. John's Church has a rare, weekday reenactment of Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech there, at the site where it happened in 1775. 11am; $15 for adults; $12 for kids 12 and under.
New Americans' Oath of Allegiance
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is hosting a naturalization ceremony for 75 new Americans. Watch for free in person or online beginning at 10:30am, but there will be cake in person.
- And reminder, you can take a sample online citizenship test; we've yet to hear from anyone who scored higher than an 8/10.
🦋 Other fun stuff
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is offering free admission on the Fourth, including to their inspired-by-Burning-Man "Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture."
- Plus, you can see all the butterflies with Butterflies LIVE!; 9am-5pm.
As always, VMFA is open — and free — 365 days a year, including tomorrow from 10am-5pm.
- It's also the last week for "Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass," the 10-screen installment meant to be an immersive meditation on the 19th century abolitionist.
