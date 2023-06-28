Pedestrian traffic deaths in Virginia are surging

Data: Governors Highway Safety Association; Map: Axios Visuals

Slower speeds on major feeder roads could go a long way toward reducing the nationwide surge in pedestrian deaths, according to a report from StreetLight Data.

The group tracks mobility trends using anonymized cell phone data and other sources.

Why it matters: Pedestrian deaths from traffic accidents hit their highest level in 41 years last year, according to a preliminary report from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA).

Virginia saw the second-highest increase in these deaths in the nation.

What's happening: The increase in speeding and driving while impaired that started during the pandemic has continued post-pandemic.

Meanwhile, bigger (and deadlier) vehicles like SUVs and trucks are soaring in popularity.

Zoom in: Virginia had 169 pedestrian fatalities from traffic accidents last year, a 35% increase over 2021, according to the GHSA report.

By the numbers: The Fairfax region accounted for the largest number of pedestrian deaths from car accidents in 2022, at 57 last year, up from 37 the year before, according to the Traffic Records Electronic Database System.

The Richmond region saw 35, up from 27.

Thus far this year, there have been 60 pedestrian fatalities from traffic accidents in Virginia, including 13 in the Richmond region.

The big picture: Nationwide pedestrian fatalities skyrocketed 77% from 2010 to 2021, compared to 25% for all other traffic-related deaths, per the GHSA report.

At least 7,508 pedestrians were struck and killed by cars in the U.S.in 2022, the most since 1981.

What they're saying: "Every day, 20 people go for a walk and do not return home," GHSA CEO Jonathan Adkins said in a statement.

The biggest danger zone? Fast-moving roads alongside busy retail and service areas with lots of foot traffic.

In urban areas, such arterial roadways make up about 15% of all roads but account for 67% of pedestrian deaths, according to StreetLight Data.

Lack of sidewalks is also an increasing factor in pedestrian traffic deaths, per GHSA. In 68.7% of all pedestrian traffic fatalities in 2021 no sidewalk was noted in the reports.

What we're watching: In May, the city rolled out traffic-calming measures around VCU in the wake of two pedestrian deaths on campus, and officials pledged additional measures in the coming months.