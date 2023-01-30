Richmond loves big trucks

Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Axios Visuals

Pickup trucks are getting bigger and heavier, and their popularity is soaring in Virginia.

Driving the news: Four of Richmond's 10 bestselling vehicles last year were pickup trucks, according to vehicle registration data from January through November 2022 by S&P Global Mobility.

And it's not just pickups. Statewide, the "light truck" market — which includes pickups, SUVs and vans — accounted for more than 70% of all vehicles registered in 2022, according to Virginia Automobile Dealers Association figures.

The big picture: In the 1980s, about half of pickup trucks were categorized as small or midsize.

But by the 2010s, small pickups had nearly vanished as more Americans bought into the big truck lifestyle — and increasingly used them less for hauling and towing and more often for errands and leisure drivers, per a new Axios Visuals special project.

Graphic: Will Chase/Axios

Why it matters: Road safety advocates say today's massive trucks are a bigger hazard to pedestrians and other drivers given their size, weight and driver blind spots.

Plus, the tall front of a truck strikes pedestrians in the torso or head — home to vital organs — whereas, the lower hoods of cars typically strike pedestrians in the legs.

