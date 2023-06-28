Former Richmond restaurant owners are bringing back foodie events

One of the beloved teams in Richmond charitable dining is getting back together for a one-night, foodie-focused event in July.

Why it matters: The Positively Delicious event is a night to eat and drink your face off for one set price — all for a good cause.

What's happening: The former co-owners of Pasture and Comfort restaurants (which closed in 2019 and 2020, respectively), Michele Jones and Jason Alley, are reuniting for the inaugural fundraising dinner and cocktail party benefiting The Positive Vibe Foundation.

Jones now leads the foundation, which trains people with disabilities for jobs in the food industry.

Alley, who is now a part-time restaurant consultant and full-time government worker, will be joined by a half-dozen chefs cooking dishes for the event, including Mike Lindsey (whose restaurant Lillie Pearl is now in the Pasture space) and Lehja's Sunny Baweja.

Jason Alley and Michele Jones. Image: Courtesy of Michele Jones

Beth Dixion, Pasture's bar manager and now-cocktail consultant, will be there slinging drinks with the restaurant's longtime friend, West Coast winemaker Andre Mack, who's bringing his wine and some of his new rye whiskey.

If the event sounds a lot like Off Broad Appetit, the annual pre-pandemic fundraising kick-off event for the Broad Appetit food festival that benefited the food bank, that's intentional.

Alley told Richmond Magazine they modeled Positively Delicious after the event he and Jones coordinated and hosted at Pasture for six years. They even invited many of their old Off Broad collaborators.

Details: Positively Delicious is Saturday, July 15 at 6:30-10pm at the Faison Center (near Willow Lawn). Early bird tickets are $125 through Friday and $150 after that.