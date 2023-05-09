Restaurant news: Mike Lindsey takes over the world
Mike Lindsey and the Lindsey Food Group are prepared to open their latest restaurant — Rams House Bar + Kitchen, a restaurant for VCU fans serving pizza, wings and sliders at 2035 W. Broad St., in the former Pies and Pints space.
What's new: The restaurant should open by the end of June and will be the eighth from the group that started with the opening of Lillie Pearl in late 2020.
🍚 But wait, Lindsey's not done. The group is now a partner in Urban Myth Street Food RVA, an Asian fusion food truck on site at Buskey Cider's Scott's Addition taproom (2910 W. Leigh St.).
- The truck opened the last weekend in April serving fried chicken sandwiches and rice bowls.
🥣 A new cereal bar — A Taste of Nostalgia — is now open in Regency Square selling bowls of cereal and ice cream and milkshakes — topped with cereal.
☕️ Charlottesville-based Grit Coffee opened its second Richmond location Friday at 1621 Roseneath Road in Scott's Addition.
- The new shop sells coffee, breakfast sandwiches and pastries daily from 7am to 5pm.
☹️ Café Beignet — a beignet-focused restaurant in Shockoe Bottom with a fervent following — is closing at the end of service May 28.
- The location didn't garner the same support as the food truck, the owner posted on Instagram. The food truck will relaunch later this year.
🍔 Slay Burger — a burger joint that's been in the works on Brookland Park Boulevard since 2019 — is opening May 16, according to its Instagram.
🫖 The Queen's Library Tea Room — a reservation-only team room in downtown Richmond (across from The Jefferson) — is adding nighttime tea services with The Night Owl Tea Room.
🍰 The Market by Whisk, a rebrand of the former just-Whisk bakery, is now open at 8308 Staples Mill Road serving recipes from the former Thalhimers department store bakery, including its six-layer cake, BizSense reports.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.