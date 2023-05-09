Mike Lindsey and the Lindsey Food Group are prepared to open their latest restaurant — Rams House Bar + Kitchen, a restaurant for VCU fans serving pizza, wings and sliders at 2035 W. Broad St., in the former Pies and Pints space.

What's new: The restaurant should open by the end of June and will be the eighth from the group that started with the opening of Lillie Pearl in late 2020.

🍚 But wait, Lindsey's not done. The group is now a partner in Urban Myth Street Food RVA, an Asian fusion food truck on site at Buskey Cider's Scott's Addition taproom (2910 W. Leigh St.).

The truck opened the last weekend in April serving fried chicken sandwiches and rice bowls.

🥣 A new cereal bar — A Taste of Nostalgia — is now open in Regency Square selling bowls of cereal and ice cream and milkshakes — topped with cereal.

☕️ Charlottesville-based Grit Coffee opened its second Richmond location Friday at 1621 Roseneath Road in Scott's Addition.

The new shop sells coffee, breakfast sandwiches and pastries daily from 7am to 5pm.

☹️ Café Beignet — a beignet-focused restaurant in Shockoe Bottom with a fervent following — is closing at the end of service May 28.

The location didn't garner the same support as the food truck, the owner posted on Instagram. The food truck will relaunch later this year.

🍔 Slay Burger — a burger joint that's been in the works on Brookland Park Boulevard since 2019 — is opening May 16, according to its Instagram.

🫖 The Queen's Library Tea Room — a reservation-only team room in downtown Richmond (across from The Jefferson) — is adding nighttime tea services with The Night Owl Tea Room.

🍰 The Market by Whisk, a rebrand of the former just-Whisk bakery, is now open at 8308 Staples Mill Road serving recipes from the former Thalhimers department store bakery, including its six-layer cake, BizSense reports.