Violent crime is up in Richmond-area counties — and down in the city

The number of violent crimes reported in Virginia counties is rising.

What's happening: "Crimes against persons" — a category that ranges from simple assault to murder — rose nearly 9% last year in Virginia counties, per Axios' analysis of Virginia State Police's most recent crime stats.

In contrast, the figure dropped a fraction of a percent overall in the state's cities.

Why it matters: The trend runs counter to popular perception (and news coverage), which often portrays cities as hotbeds of violence.

By the numbers: Henrico saw the biggest jump in those crimes locally, reporting a 22% increase. Hanover County reported an 18% increase. And Chesterfield reported a 7% increase.

Meanwhile, authorities in Richmond reported a 2% decrease.

Yes, but: Even after a significant decrease last year, Richmond's murder rate remains higher than all surrounding jurisdictions except Petersburg.

What they're saying: A spokeswoman for Henrico County Police, Karina Bolster, said the department had noticed an increase in the number of crimes involving firearms.

"All of our homicides to date, and many of our robberies, involve a firearm of some kind," she said in an email. "The Division is currently using many resources to deter crime of this nature."

Zoom out: Other noteworthy trends captured in this year's crime report include a plummeting burglary rate and a surge in motor vehicle thefts.

The number of burglaries in the state dropped from 15,000 in 2018 to just under 11,000 last year.

The trend was reversed when it came to car thefts, which jumped from just over 11,000 in 2021 to more than 14,000 in 2022.

Between the lines: Jay Albanese, a criminal justice professor at VCU's Wilder School, said the decrease in burglaries makes sense in the context of the pandemic, which touched off a dramatic increase in the number of people working from home.

That left would-be burglars with fewer opportunities.

He called the increase in car thefts counterintuitive given modern security measures built into cars.