It looks like the viral TikTok trend that shows folks how to easily steal some Kias and Hyundais in seconds has arrived in Richmond.

Why it matters: The so-called challenge took off nationally last summer, but Richmond was among a handful of cities that didn't immediately see an increase in thefts, according to a report from USAFacts, a nonprofit that analyzes government data.

What's happening: In the city, 110 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been stolen so far this year, up from 25 in the first five months of 2022, WRIC reported.

Half of those were in May, per WTVR.

Now, Richmond police are warning Kia and Hyundai owners to be proactive and invest in a steering wheel lock, echoing advice Henrico police shared after the department saw 37 reports of stolen Kia or Hyundai vehicles in the first two months of 2023.

Since then, the total thefts have jumped to 80, per the department.

In Chesterfield, there have been 17 reports of Kias and Hyundais stolen this year, up from nine between January and March, per police.

Of note: RPD told WRIC that the challenge now is educating owners about the ease with which their cars can be stolen, without tipping off would-be car thieves to an easy crime.