Virginia had 12 contestants in the National Spelling Bee
Virginia was repping 12 contestants in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this week.
Why it matters: That's way more the national average of five contestants fielded by most states.
- Translation: We're super smart.
State of play: Only one of our competitors made it to the final day of the contest yesterday.
- Charlotte Walsh, an eighth grader from Fairfax County, came in second. Boom.
- Yep, the final two.
- The word that finally tripped her up: daviely.
