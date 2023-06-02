1 hour ago - Education

Virginia had 12 contestants in the National Spelling Bee

Ned Oliver
Data:Scripps National Spelling Bee; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Virginia was repping 12 contestants in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this week.

Why it matters: That's way more the national average of five contestants fielded by most states.

  • Translation: We're super smart.

State of play: Only one of our competitors made it to the final day of the contest yesterday.

  • Charlotte Walsh, an eighth grader from Fairfax County, came in second. Boom.
  • Yep, the final two.
  • The word that finally tripped her up: daviely.
