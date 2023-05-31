Share on email (opens in new window)

After a more than three-year pause, interest and repayments on student loans could resume as early as the end of summer.

Driving the news: Language in the federal debt ceiling bill would end the moratorium on interest and repayments on government-held federal student loans after Aug. 30, Politico reports.

The pause has been in place since March 2020.

Why it matters: More than 1 million Virginians have some type of student loan debt, according to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

Plus, any recent graduate with student loans has likely never had to set up a payment plan, so SCHEV is encouraging borrowers to prepare now by visiting virginiastudentloanhelp.org.

By the numbers: 57% of recent graduates with a bachelor’s degree have student loan debt, per SCHEV.

As do 36% associate degree graduates.

The average balance of student loan debt in Virginia is $40,000.

What's next: A debt ceiling vote could come as early as today.

What we're watching: Separately, the Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling in June on Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt, which would benefit nearly half a million Virginians.