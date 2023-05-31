Student loan repayments could return
After a more than three-year pause, interest and repayments on student loans could resume as early as the end of summer.
Driving the news: Language in the federal debt ceiling bill would end the moratorium on interest and repayments on government-held federal student loans after Aug. 30, Politico reports.
- The pause has been in place since March 2020.
Why it matters: More than 1 million Virginians have some type of student loan debt, according to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
- Plus, any recent graduate with student loans has likely never had to set up a payment plan, so SCHEV is encouraging borrowers to prepare now by visiting virginiastudentloanhelp.org.
By the numbers: 57% of recent graduates with a bachelor’s degree have student loan debt, per SCHEV.
- As do 36% associate degree graduates.
- The average balance of student loan debt in Virginia is $40,000.
What's next: A debt ceiling vote could come as early as today.
What we're watching: Separately, the Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling in June on Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt, which would benefit nearly half a million Virginians.
