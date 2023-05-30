Richmond region's population growth ranks high in the nation

The population growth in the Richmond region is ranking on a national scale.

Driving the news: The Richmond region saw the 15th highest population growth in the nation of metros with 1 million or more people, according to the Greater Richmond Partnership's analysis of new census data out this month.

What's happening: Big city dwellers in places like Manhattan, LA and San Francisco, armed with new remote work policies, fled those cities in search of cheaper housing and better quality of life.

All three of those metros saw a 2-3% loss in population between 2020-2022.

The Richmond region grew by about 1.72%, or around 28 people a day, per the Greater Richmond Partnership's analysis.

Yes, but: While the Richmond region is seeing strong population growth, it pales in comparison to what other mid-Atlantic cities are seeing, especially our neighbors in North Carolina, Cardinal News reported.