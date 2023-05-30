Richmond region's population growth ranks high in the nation
The population growth in the Richmond region is ranking on a national scale.
Driving the news: The Richmond region saw the 15th highest population growth in the nation of metros with 1 million or more people, according to the Greater Richmond Partnership's analysis of new census data out this month.
What's happening: Big city dwellers in places like Manhattan, LA and San Francisco, armed with new remote work policies, fled those cities in search of cheaper housing and better quality of life.
- All three of those metros saw a 2-3% loss in population between 2020-2022.
- The Richmond region grew by about 1.72%, or around 28 people a day, per the Greater Richmond Partnership's analysis.
Yes, but: While the Richmond region is seeing strong population growth, it pales in comparison to what other mid-Atlantic cities are seeing, especially our neighbors in North Carolina, Cardinal News reported.
- Raleigh saw a 4.7% increase in population between 2020-2022 and Charlotte, 3.3%, ranking those cities at No. 2 and No. 6, respectively, in the latest census data.
