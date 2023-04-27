Richmond City Council blocks affordable housing project

Richmond City Council said no thanks to a local nonprofit’s plan to construct modular homes in South Richmond.

Why it matters: The council just voted to declare an affordable housing crisis, so the vote is raising some eyebrows.

Project:HOMES said in its application the project would help residents replace dilapidated mobile homes

What they’re saying: City council members said they supported the idea in concept, but couldn’t get behind the location — a vacant lot on the edge of a residential district just off Midlothian Turnpike.

“While I understand the need for affordable housing, the decision to move forward with this project without consulting the community is unacceptable,” City Council President Mike Jones tweeted ahead of the vote.

The other side: Only one council member ended up voting for the project, per the Times-Dispatch.