Richmond set to declare affordable housing emergency

Richmond leaders are set to formally declare a housing crisis.

What’s happening: In a resolution before the Richmond City Council, officials pointed to an array of alarming statistics they said have only been getting worse.

Why it matters: City leaders say they’re hoping that calling attention to the problem will bring more outside support.

“Today we stand together to show some urgency on this issue,” Mayor Levar Stoney said during a press conference at City Hall last week. “We must send a message to our partners at the state and federal level.”

Stoney outlined a series of steps the city is undertaking to address the problem.

That includes a pledge to help create 1,000 new affordable apartments each year for the next five years through a $50 million local grant program.

He also noted the city’s work to rewrite zoning codes to allow denser development.

The intrigue: Stoney’s announcement comes after months of criticism by a large grassroots advocacy group that represents more than a dozen local church congregations.

The group, Richmonders Involved to Strengthen Our Communities, has been pressing Stoney and City Council members over a pivot away from the city’s existing Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which they argue would provide more funding for the problem over the long term.

They’ve also criticized Stoney for being slow to release money set aside to aid people living in dilapidated mobile home parks.

What they're saying: City Council President Mike Jones addressed criticism of the decision to move away from the housing trust fund at last week’s press conference, telling reporters.

“There are going to be some other organizations who say we should do it the way we’ve always done it," Jones said. "We can’t. The need has changed.”

What’s next: A final vote on the housing resolution is scheduled for April 10.