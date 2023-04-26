Richmond's new class of renters

Data: RentCafe; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

People who make $150,000 or more a year are the fastest-growing sector of renters in the Richmond area, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Why it matters: The push comes as many would-be homebuyers rent longer, incentivizing developers to compete for a growing cohort of high-income renters for their properties.

State of play: Saltwater pools, doggie spas, in-house spin studios, valet trash service and attached garages are just some of the amenities Richmond's growing stock of luxury apartments are touting to lure in renters.

By the numbers: The number of Richmond-area renters earning $150,000 or more grew 101% between 2016 and 2021, per census data.

That's higher than the national average increase of 87.5%.

And the number of renters earning $100,000-$149,000 jumped by 60% in the same time period.

Be smart: The median rent in the Richmond area hit $1,749 last month, but many luxury apartments can go for significantly more.

The big picture: Apartment construction is booming nationwide. Historically, new rental housing tends to hit at the higher end of the market, Chris Salviati, senior economist at Apartment List, tells Axios.

That trend has become more pronounced in recent years as rising project costs squeeze developers, he says.

Between the lines: High listing prices and mortgage rates aren’t making homebuying as desirable as it once was, Salviati says.