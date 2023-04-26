Richmond's Diamond District will move forward with crucial changes

The Diamond District is moving forward, but it won't be quite the financial boon city leaders initially hoped.

And it might not include the Squirrels.

Driving the news: Mayor Stoney's administration announced this week it finalized negotiations with the project's developer, RVA Diamond Partners.

Why it matters: The $2.4 billion development on Arthur Ashe Boulevard is the largest in the city's history.

What’s happening: Two big changes.

💸 First, the city announced the project won’t be quite as profitable as initially envisioned, blaming a big increase in interest rates since the project was first unveiled.

"While the project remains the same, the math did not," the city said in a press release.

The city is now planning to foot the bill for infrastructure improvements in the district, an expense the developer had previously agreed to cover.

The city is also planning to expand a special tax district beyond the border of the project to make the financing work, diverting new tax dollars from new development that otherwise would have boosted the city's General Fund.

Of note: We still don't have any hard numbers because Stoney's administration did not respond to questions or organize a press briefing.

⚾️ Second, the city announced the stadium at the center of the new development won’t be ready until 2026.

That's a year later than initially planned, which is a big deal because the Squirrels have to meet a 2025 deadline set by Major League Baseball for facility upgrades.

Between the lines: The Squirrels declined to comment Tuesday and were conspicuously absent from the city's announcement, which included supportive quotes from all the other major players in the deal.

What they’re saying: City officials don't sound worried, saying they expect the MLB to grant an extension.

"We can work with them on timing," chief administrative officer Lincoln Saunders told Richmond BizSense.

As of February, MLB wanted to see concrete evidence the city is moving forward with a stadium plan before it granted another deferral, per a memo obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, which noted there is still no design or construction timeline for the stadium.

What’s next: Expect more details to shake out as the project goes before the city council for final approval.