Flying Squirrels threaten to leave Richmond

The Flying Squirrels say slow progress toward a new ballpark might force them to leave the city after all.

What they're saying: "Sadly, with imminent deadlines looming, we cannot be confident that the future of the Squirrels in Richmond is secure," said Squirrels president and managing partner Lou DiBella in a statement.

Why it matters: It’s a 180-degree turn from last fall, when smiling officials lined up to announce the Diamond District deal, seemingly ending the city's decades-long stadium saga for good.

The massive redevelopment of city land on Arthur Ashe Boulevard includes an 8,000-seat stadium that city officials promised would be ready in time for a 2025 deadline set by Major League Baseball for stadium upgrades.

Driving the news: There's been almost no progress on a stadium in the seven months since the city announced the deal, per DiBella, whose statement was first reported by the Times-Dispatch.

"The next three or four weeks will be critical with respect to moving forward in the hometown that we love," he said.

The other side: A city spokesperson did not address the pace of work, but said in a statement that the city has been "working tirelessly" and is "committed to completing this important, intentional project."

Between the lines: This is hardly the first time the Squirrels have turned to public pressure as a negotiating tactic.

When the team came to Richmond in 2010, they were under the impression that the city would have a new stadium ready for them in time for the 2014 season.

By 2011, they were already voicing frustration with the slow pace of progress and publicly shopping around for a new home base.

Flashback: The erstwhile Richmond Braves abandoned the city back in 2008 after giving up on their own effort to get the city to replace the Diamond.

Reality check: Would the Squirrels really leave a city that last year delivered the highest attendance in all of Double-A baseball?