Patches, the 40-pound cat that took the world by storm last week, begins his weight loss journey today.

Catch up fast: Patches went viral after Richmond Animal Care and Control shared a picture on Facebook.

He was adopted by Kay Ford, a retiree who lives in Mechanicsville, who pledged to help Patches work off the weight with a new diet and exercise regimen.

What’s happening: Ford, who has now been featured in the Washington Post and on "Good Morning America," says a vet will oversee Patches' diet with a goal of gentle, gradual weight loss.

Their first appointment is this morning.

As for the exercise, Ford acknowledges she's got her work cut out for her.