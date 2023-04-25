50 mins ago - News
The 40-pound cat that went viral is now on a weight loss journey
Patches, the 40-pound cat that took the world by storm last week, begins his weight loss journey today.
Catch up fast: Patches went viral after Richmond Animal Care and Control shared a picture on Facebook.
- He was adopted by Kay Ford, a retiree who lives in Mechanicsville, who pledged to help Patches work off the weight with a new diet and exercise regimen.
What’s happening: Ford, who has now been featured in the Washington Post and on "Good Morning America," says a vet will oversee Patches' diet with a goal of gentle, gradual weight loss.
- Their first appointment is this morning.
As for the exercise, Ford acknowledges she's got her work cut out for her.
- "It's going to be very difficult to get a cat on a focused exercise plan," she tells Axios.
