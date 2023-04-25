50 mins ago - News

The 40-pound cat that went viral is now on a weight loss journey

Ned Oliver

New friends. Photo: Courtesy Kay Ford

Patches, the 40-pound cat that took the world by storm last week, begins his weight loss journey today.

Catch up fast: Patches went viral after Richmond Animal Care and Control shared a picture on Facebook.

  • He was adopted by Kay Ford, a retiree who lives in Mechanicsville, who pledged to help Patches work off the weight with a new diet and exercise regimen.

What’s happening: Ford, who has now been featured in the Washington Post and on "Good Morning America," says a vet will oversee Patches' diet with a goal of gentle, gradual weight loss.

  • Their first appointment is this morning.

As for the exercise, Ford acknowledges she's got her work cut out for her.

  • "It's going to be very difficult to get a cat on a focused exercise plan," she tells Axios.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more