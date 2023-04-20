See the enormous 40-pound Richmond cat that got adopted in virtually no time

Meet Patches, the bestest, biggest cat in all the land. Image: Courtesy of RACC

Richmond Animal Care and Control had "the largest cat anyone has ever seen."

Patches, all 40.3 pounds of him, was available for adoption for a few hours Wednesday morning, but a fat cat loving local scooped him up almost immediately.

Still, let us all "marvel at his gloriously gluttoness body," as RACC invited us to do yesterday.

Of note: Guinness no longer tracks the "world's fattest cat" out of fear it would encourage pet owners to over-feed, per A-Z-animals.com, but the last one, Meow, weighed in at 39.7 pounds until his death in 2012.