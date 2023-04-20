30 mins ago - News
See the enormous 40-pound Richmond cat that got adopted in virtually no time
Richmond Animal Care and Control had "the largest cat anyone has ever seen."
Patches, all 40.3 pounds of him, was available for adoption for a few hours Wednesday morning, but a fat cat loving local scooped him up almost immediately.
- Still, let us all "marvel at his gloriously gluttoness body," as RACC invited us to do yesterday.
Of note: Guinness no longer tracks the "world's fattest cat" out of fear it would encourage pet owners to over-feed, per A-Z-animals.com, but the last one, Meow, weighed in at 39.7 pounds until his death in 2012.
- ❤️ That means Patches may well be the fattest cat in all the world. And he lives right here in Richmond.
