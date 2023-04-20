Richmond schools' fire safety problems

It wasn’t just Fox.

What’s happening: Richmond Public Schools and city fire officials failed to observe basic fire safety requirements at school buildings across the city, per an investigation by VPM News' Megan Pauly and Connor Scribner.

VPM found the fire department failed to conduct state-mandated annual fire inspections, sometimes for years at a time.

And when inspections did occur, they sometimes noted the same violations year after year.

Meanwhile, records provided to VPM by the school system show employees struggling with aging, faulty systems that sometimes went years without documented inspections.

What they’re saying: "We dodged a bullet that the fast-moving and dangerous fire that quickly engulfed Fox Elementary did not occur while there was a building full of young children," Del. Betsy Carr told VPM News. "We can't take that chance that luck will protect our kids."

The other side: Superintendent Jason Kamras says the school system has since addressed the problems.